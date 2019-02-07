Nigeria polls: Ex- VP promises peace to volatile northeast region

More than 27,000 people have lost their lives since the 2009 Boko Haram uprising in northeastern Nigeria. In Maiduguri, locals desperately want stability to return.

Presidential candidates running in the February 16 polls have been campaigning on this issue in this part of the country.

At a rally on Wednesday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar promised a return to peace.

"I will restore peace in the Northeast, and we will restore full peace in Nigeria, and all those who know me know that I do not take things for granted and that I am not afraid.

The presidential candidate of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) also promised a return of the displaced to their homes.

“I promise you that everyone will be able to return to their locality. We will create employment opportunities for them, our schools will be reopened and we will provide good infrastructure for hospitals”, Atiku added.

1.8 million people can still not return home due to Boko Haram’s activities in northeastern Nigeria.

