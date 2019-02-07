Meet the family that travels full time [Travel]

A large part of education is experienced in a classroom or through a textbook.

But as a parent, would you consider leaving your career, packing your bags, taking your children out of school so that they can get an education just by travelling the world?

In this Travel episode, we introduce you to the Andersons – the family that spent years “slow travelling “ around the world. Dad – Ike, Mom – Natalee and their children, Jasmine, Kaylee and Layton, are originally from Jamaica however their children were raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

We got to a point where you become conscious that life is short in the context of time and we wanted to give our kids the ability to go out and see the world and experience life in a unique way.

The family spends approximately a month in a new country. To date, they have lived in Mexico, Canada, Greece, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa, Indonesia and the list goes on.

After a DNA test and a follow-up of their lineage and family history, the parents wanted to allow their children to have their own view of the world and not through the conventional educational system.

Father of the family, Ike Anderson, explains the reasons for this lifestyle and his family’s unique experience.