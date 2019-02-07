Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Meet the family that travels full time [Travel]

Meet the family that travels full time [Travel]

The Morning Call

A large part of education is experienced in a classroom or through a textbook.

But as a parent, would you consider leaving your career, packing your bags, taking your children out of school so that they can get an education just by travelling the world?

In this Travel episode, we introduce you to the Andersons – the family that spent years “slow travelling “ around the world. Dad – Ike, Mom – Natalee and their children, Jasmine, Kaylee and Layton, are originally from Jamaica however their children were raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

We got to a point where you become conscious that life is short in the context of time and we wanted to give our kids the ability to go out and see the world and experience life in a unique way.

The family spends approximately a month in a new country. To date, they have lived in Mexico, Canada, Greece, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa, Indonesia and the list goes on.

After a DNA test and a follow-up of their lineage and family history, the parents wanted to allow their children to have their own view of the world and not through the conventional educational system.

Father of the family, Ike Anderson, explains the reasons for this lifestyle and his family’s unique experience.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..