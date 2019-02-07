Mali: Anti-crime operation in Bamako [The Morning Call]

An anti-crime operation launched in Mali about two weeks ago has been a success. This is according to authorities who set up the operation to reduce the high rates of crime in the capital Bamako.

In a span of just three weeks, locals say a total of five people had been murdered.

To reassure the population, authorities in the country mobilized about a thousand members of the Security and Defence Forces to deal with the situation.

As a result, more than 700 suspects were arrested in less than a week in and around the capital. And among them, dozens of Mali’s most wanted criminals.