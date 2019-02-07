Mali: Anti-crime operation in Bamako [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An anti-crime operation launched in Mali about two weeks ago has been a success. This is according to authorities who set up the operation to reduce the high rates of crime in the capital Bamako.
In a span of just three weeks, locals say a total of five people had been murdered.
To reassure the population, authorities in the country mobilized about a thousand members of the Security and Defence Forces to deal with the situation.
As a result, more than 700 suspects were arrested in less than a week in and around the capital. And among them, dozens of Mali’s most wanted criminals.
Go to video
DRC president picks experienced hand as special security advisor
01:20
Insecurity hampers poll plans in northeastern Nigeria
Go to video
Ethiopia's Oromia state signs ceasefire deal with OLF
01:12
AU, world leaders condemn terrorist attack in Kenya
09:13
Burkina Faso insecurity challenge toughens [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Ethiopia nabs over 800 returnee OLF fighters disturbing Oromia