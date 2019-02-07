Gabonese to pay tax for generating waste [Business Africa]

Sanitation of public spaces, Gabonese have been called upon to pay a tax this year for the collection of household waste.

Sweeping the streets, cleaning the gutters and collecting garbage, sanitation has a price. Gabonese will soon have to pay a new tax.

The government announced the creation of a tax on the royalty and various contributions in the amount of 7 per cent, which will be levied on electricity bills throughout the country. A tax that is not unanimously accepted.

Armelle Nga talks to Jean Gaspard Ntoutoume Ayi, the national commissioner in charge of the budget at the Gabonese National Union.

SME s and the export challenge

The challenge of internationalization is the battle of SMEs in Africa, they have difficulty competing with large companies.

The efficiency of macroeconomic measures, improved structural factors and access to finance are the many challenges facing SMEs in Africa.

To face the competition, Hind Bennis, founder of the HOB brand, has embarked on the production of ecological accessories. She was able to obtain the Made in Morocco label with her brand.