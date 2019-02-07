Botswana budget deficit to grow

Business Africa
The Botswana government calls for a tightening of its budget to avoid a trade deficit.
Botswana is forecasting a decline in economic growth this year: 4.2 per cent compared to 4.5 in 2018. According to Kenneth Matambo, the Finance Minister, several decisions will further contribute to the national economy, including increasing the salaries of civil servants.
