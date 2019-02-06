Zimbabwe teachers' strike [The Morning Call]

Teachers in Zimbabwe are currently on a nationwide strike after last minute negotiations with the government failed.

According to the country’s teacher’s trade unions, they will only go back to work if the government meets their demands.

But even as the strike began, some of the teachers still went to work for fear of intimidation by security forces and for fear of losing their jobs.

Media reports indicate some rural teachers say ruling Zanu-PF party activists have set up camps at their schools in what they see as acts of intimidation.