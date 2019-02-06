Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Zimbabwe teachers' strike [The Morning Call]

Zimbabwe teachers' strike [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Teachers in Zimbabwe are currently on a nationwide strike after last minute negotiations with the government failed.

According to the country’s teacher’s trade unions, they will only go back to work if the government meets their demands.

But even as the strike began, some of the teachers still went to work for fear of intimidation by security forces and for fear of losing their jobs.

Media reports indicate some rural teachers say ruling Zanu-PF party activists have set up camps at their schools in what they see as acts of intimidation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..