Uganda's tourism minister blasted for objectifying women

Several Ugandans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the latest initiative by the country’s tourism ministry, which unveiled curvaceous women as a product that can attract visitors to the East African nation.

On Tuesday, the state minister for tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda launched a new beauty pageant dubbed ‘Miss Curvy Uganda’ which he described as a contest to to select sexy curvaceous women that will promote Uganda as a destination.

“We have naturally endowed nice looking women that are amazing to look at. Why don’t we use these people as a strategy to promote our tourism industry?” Kiwanda said.

They are objectifying us and reducing women to nothing.

The reactions from Ugandans online and activists were quick, pointing out that this new initiative objectifies women’s bodies as sex objects.

A petition to have the pageant cancelled has been started, and is gathering steam.

“I personally feel attacked. This is degrading of women. In a country where women are grabbed by men while walking on the streets and now they have legalized it by making them tourist attractions is not fair,” said Primrose Murungi, who started the petition.

Murungi also wants the minister to offer a public apology for insulting women with this initiative.

“They are objectifying us and reducing women to nothing. Please sign this petition for ministry of tourism to take down the miss curvy challenge and offer an apology to the public as well.”

Social media reactions

This #MissCurvyUganda peagant notifies the rest of the entire world how much of a joke we are to the level of degrading ladies to mere tourist attractions. Ladies are dignified persons and the result of this peagant will be thirsty thigh mongers on the hunt for Ugandan ladies. — ddungujoseph (@ddungujoseph7) 6 février 2019

I personally feel attacked. This is degrading of women. In a country where women are grabbed by men while walking on the streets and now they have legalized it by making them tourist attractions is not fair,” Imagine the Miss Curvy Uganda contest — #KiggunduBen (@Kigguben) 6 février 2019

So the #TulambuleEasternTour is logically is promoting Miss curvy Uganda competition. Instead of pushing the touring sites. pic.twitter.com/mnGOCw9KZA — muzukulu wa mulondo (@paulsenabulya) 6 février 2019

Launching miss curvy as a way to attract tourists in this beautiful land it makes Uganda look like a country with no tourism attractions and making our ladies be sex objects — AngeloPeter© (@nzeAngelo) 6 février 2019

Will you sign the petition against Miss Curvy Uganda? I personally think its okay. If they allow to choose who has better looks than other women, why not choose who has more curves than others? Just my opinion. — Mona Lisa (@tweepoftheyear) 6 février 2019