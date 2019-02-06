Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

South Africa's business confidence stable for January

South Africa's business confidence stable for January

South Africa

South Africa’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recorded a stable business confidence for the month of January.

The business confidence index came in at 95.1 index points for January, an increase of 0.1 index points month-on-month. However it slipped from 95.2 in December.

Improved investor confidence in the industrial nation remains the remedy to higher economic growth.

Investors are waiting on the country’s budget hearing with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on February 20.

Meanwhile, South Africa is committed to enhancing investor confidence and positioning itself as one of the leading emerging market investment destinations.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured investors that prosecutions will be made following the inquiry into allegations of state capture.

He emphasized to investors that South Africa and the African continent are destinations that offer great value. Ramaphosa was speaking on the sideline of the Mining Indaba 2019.

Agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..