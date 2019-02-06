Malian mayor mistakenly killed by govt troops

The mayor of Anderaboukane, a region in the north of Mali was inadvertently shot dead by government troops who opened fire on his vehicle when he allegedly disregarded an order to stop.

In a statement, the Malian army said “a suspicious vehicle did not heed an order by the Malian armed forces to comply with their instruction”.

The military said the incident happened in an environment marked by terrorist attacks, and government troops unwilling to take chances, opened fire on the vehicle.

Mayor Hamad Ahmed who was in the vehicle was killed while three other people who were with him were seriously injured, the statement said.

“A probe is on to shed light on the circumstances surrounding to the incident” the army statement concluded.