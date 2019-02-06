Egypt reassures CAF for AFCON 2019

At the end of an inspection of the various facilities in the country a team of CAF experts say

Egypt will be “ready” to host the African Cup of Nations 2019 this summer.

After saving the face of the continent by covering up the mess of Cameroon, initial host of the 2019 edition, Egyptian authorities have been engaged in renovation works across the country.

“The government, the local organizing committee is really, they are really involved in the preparation of this Africa Cup of Nations and we know that it will be ready in time.We have plans for renovations but, in any case Basically, the infrastructure is there, and we have more than we need. “ Nathalie Rabe, Director of communication of the CAF emphasized

CAF launched the first inspection of CAN-2019 facilities on Sunday. The delegation visited several stadiums in Cairo, Suez, Ismailia and Port Said before ending Tuesday with Alexandria.

Another member of the inspection team Samson Adamu, Director of CAF competitions expressed satisfaction.

“Pretty well prepared, they just put the finishing touches instead, we saw more than the number we need for the competition, so we have options and choices, which is a very good thing.”

Security , a major concern for Egypt was also put under the microscope and the inspection team seems to be satisfied this far.

A new period from June 21 to July 19, 2019 and a new format of 24 teams could give Egypt, the most titled team the opportunity to host and win their 8th continental crown.