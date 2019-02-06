DRC: Tshisekedi three nations tour [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Newly elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi is currently on a three nation tour. His first trip abroad after his inauguration last month. He began in Angola on Tuesday where he was received by his counterpart João Lourenço with whom he had a private meeting.
It’s still unclear what the two talked about though according to the Angolan Foreign Minister, Manuel Augusto, he hopes the new Congolese government will give a new impetus to cooperation projects between the two countries.
