Senegal: Election campaigns underway [The Morning Call]

Election campaigns are underway in Senegal for the forthcoming presidential polls slated for February 24.
The five candidates contesting including incumbent President Macky Sall began crisscrossing the country on Sunday to woo voters in their favour.
The other four candidates are opposition MP Ousmane Sonko; former prime minister Idrissa Seck; Madicke Niang, an associate of former president Abdoulaye Wade; and El Hadji Sall of the Unity and Assembly Party.
