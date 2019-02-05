Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria decides: Fighting corruption [The Morning Call]

Nigeria decides: Fighting corruption [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The fight against corruption in Nigeria remains a major concern for the population and with just about ten days to the presidential elections, it is in the agenda of aspiring candidates’ campaign programmes.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari now says his resolve to fight corruption is unshaken.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, he acknowledged that corruption has negatively affected Nigeria’s political, economic and social life.

According to the President, the fight against corruption will remain a top priority in his government if given the chance to rule the country for a second term.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..