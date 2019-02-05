Nigeria decides: Fighting corruption [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The fight against corruption in Nigeria remains a major concern for the population and with just about ten days to the presidential elections, it is in the agenda of aspiring candidates’ campaign programmes.
Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari now says his resolve to fight corruption is unshaken.
Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, he acknowledged that corruption has negatively affected Nigeria’s political, economic and social life.
According to the President, the fight against corruption will remain a top priority in his government if given the chance to rule the country for a second term.
