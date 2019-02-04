Skin bleaching in Africa: A risky addiction [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The WHO estimates that up to 70% of women across the continent are using skin lightening creams. But, numerous men have begun venturing into what used to be a thing for women.
Research has linked colourism to smaller incomes, lower marriage rates, longer prison terms, and fewer job prospects for darker-skinned people. How true is this?
Claudia Nsono spoke to a dermatologist who detailed the health implications of skin whitening.
