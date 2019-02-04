Senegal's Issa Sall launches presidential campaign

Campaigns for the February 24 presidential election in Senegal began on Sunday.

Five candidates will contest the vote, including incumbent Macky Sall

Analysts say the elimination of two main rivals of Macky Sall, former minister Karim Wade and ex -Dakar mayor, Khalifa Sall should pave the way for an easy win for the current president.

Issa is an ideal candidate, he is the ideal candidate for us, that's why we chose him. He is dynamic, he is not mentioned in any political or judicial scandal

Outlining his roadmap to supporters during his first campaign outing in Dakar, opposition candidate, Issa Sall, promised to strengthen border security, and peace in the crisis-hit Casamance region.

According to Sall’s supporters, he has invested in Senegal and therefore most fit for the top job.

“Before Issa was a candidate, he did something in Senegal. He built the University of the Sahel, so he invested in Senegal. That’s why Issa is the best candidate, it’s a candidate of value.”

“Issa is an ideal candidate, he is the ideal candidate for us, that’s why we chose him. He is dynamic, He is not mentioned in any political or judicial scandal,” said another.

Candidates have three weeks on the campaign trail. International and regional organizations have denounced unfair trials of Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall and restrictions on their freedoms.

57-year-old Macky Sall, was elected President in 2012