Gbagbo's release: What lies ahead for Ivorians? [The Morning Call]

Belgium agreed on February 2, 2019 to host former President Laurent Gbagbo after his conditional release at the International Criminal Court last week on Friday.

Judges at the court imposed conditions on his release and that of his aide Charles Blé Goudé. The two were released on condition that they live in a third country pending an appeal by the prosecution.

According to the Belgian government, the decision to host Gbagbo is a part of the framework of its support for international criminal jurisdictions. Gbagbo’s strongman Charles Blé Goudé however still waiting for a host country willing to take him.

