C.A.R: Peace deal to be initialled [The Morning Call]

A peace deal between the Central African Republic government and 14 armed groups is expected to be signed on February 4, 2019 after an agreement was struck in Sudan’s capital Khartoum.
The deal was announced by the MINUSCA UN mission in the country and the African Union which both sponsored the talks in Khartoum.
Details of this agreement are yet to be disclosed though analysts caution that previous peace deals have all collapsed.
