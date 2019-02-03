Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal's presidential campaign kicks off

Senegal's presidential campaign kicks off

Senegal

The presidential election campaign in Senegal began on Sunday.

President Macky Sall is hoping to be re-elected in the first round of the polls scheduled for February 24.

Analysts say the elimination of two main rivals of Macky Sall, former minister Karim Wade and ex -Dakar mayor, Khalifa Sall should pave the way for an easy win for the current president.

Four candidates will challenge the outgoing president at the polls. Former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck is attempting the presidency for the third time.

The others include; former minister Madické Niang, Ousmane Sonko, an MP and Issa Sall, leader of a party affiliated to a religious movement.

Candidates have three weeks on the campaign trail. International and regional organizations have denounced unfair trials of Karim Wade and Khalifa Sall and restrictions on their liberties.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..