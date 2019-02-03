Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria opposition show solidarity after veep's helicopter accident

Nigeria opposition show solidarity after veep's helicopter accident
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Nigeria’s political class united in a show of solidarity following a helicopter blip that involved Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday.

The said incident happened in central Kogi State as the veep’s chopper was about landing. he later tweeted that he was safe and sound and was seen going about his normal campaign routine.

From the main opposition candidate, through to the heads of legislature (both in opposition) and staunch opponents Osinbajo’s party, the All Progressives Congress, APC; messages of condolence flooded social media platform, Twitter.

Nigerian go to the polls on Feb. 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state. “VP Osinbajo’s chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe,” the spokesman tweeted.

“Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation. -AA,” opposition leader Atiku Abubakar wrote on Twitter.

Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi, posted a similar message: “I’m grateful to God for sparing the lives of @ProfOsinbajo and his entourage in a helicopter crash earlier today. May the Almighty protect all of us in this season.

“I enjoin everyone to remain prayerful, for our country and our families,” his message added.

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and an ex-governor of Ekiti State – a staunch critic of the APC all tweeted thanking God for the safety of the vice president.

Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems – delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records have been improving in recent years.

Political party candidates have been campaigning across the country to market their plans on how they intend to lead one of Africa’s top economies over the next four years, with the key issues being corruption, security and the economy.

Buhari is hoping his anti-corruption agenda can win him a second term while the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar has said he would consider an amnesty for corruption suspects and privatise the state-owned oil company NNPC.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..