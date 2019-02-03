Congolese opposition pleads presidential pardon for 2 ex-ministers

Congolese opposition leader, Pascal Tsaty Mabila has appealed to President Denis Sassou Nguesso to grant presidential pardon to two of his former ministers.

The trial of André Okombi Salissa, a candidate for the 2016 presidential election in the Republic of Congo, is taking place before a Brazzaville Criminal Court.

A former presidential candidate, Jean Marie Michel Mokoko, was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for breaching state security and illegal possession of weapons of war in 2018.

“Pardon must be granted to those who are unjustly condemned. However, so far, you have not granted a pardon to anyone who has been tried and who can benefit from an amnesty or a remission of sentence,’‘ Mabila said.

For the Congolese opposition leader, this pardon will help water down the political climate in the country.

André Okombi Salissa and Jean Marie Michel Moko are two former ministers who served under President Denis Sassou Nguesso.