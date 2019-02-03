Algeria coalition confirms Bouteflika's fifth term candidacy

Algeria
Algeria’s ruling coalition on Saturday named President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as its candidate for April polls, although the ailing incumbent has yet to officially confirm he will run.
“The parties of the presidential coalition nominate Abdelaziz Bouteflika for the upcoming presidential elections,” the four coalition partners said in a statement.
In power since 1999, 81-year-old Bouteflika uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013.
For the last presidential election in 2014, Bouteflika only declared his intention to run a few days ahead of the deadline.
Prime Minister Ouyahia has said “there is no doubt” the president will seek a fifth term on April 18.
Ouyahia said earlier this week that Bouteflika’s health was not “an obstacle” to performing his duties as president. Presidential candidates have until March 3 at midnight to submit their applications.
Go to video
Cameroon: Opposition party cancels Saturday protests
Go to video
DRC polls 'defeated democracy' – Mo Ibrahim, Kofi Annan
01:20
Insecurity hampers poll plans in northeastern Nigeria
Go to video
Recap of DRC’s 2018 polls [2]: Voting, delayed results, ‘shock’ winner
Go to video
Bobi Wine confirms 'serious plans' to tackle Uganda prez at polls
Go to video
Recap of DRC’s 2018 polls [1]: Tense campaign, Kinshasa fire, vote delay