Algeria coalition confirms Bouteflika's fifth term candidacy

Algeria’s ruling coalition on Saturday named President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as its candidate for April polls, although the ailing incumbent has yet to officially confirm he will run.

“The parties of the presidential coalition nominate Abdelaziz Bouteflika for the upcoming presidential elections,” the four coalition partners said in a statement.

In power since 1999, 81-year-old Bouteflika uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since a stroke in 2013.

For the last presidential election in 2014, Bouteflika only declared his intention to run a few days ahead of the deadline.

Prime Minister Ouyahia has said “there is no doubt” the president will seek a fifth term on April 18.

Ouyahia said earlier this week that Bouteflika’s health was not “an obstacle” to performing his duties as president. Presidential candidates have until March 3 at midnight to submit their applications.