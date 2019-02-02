DRC: Fayulu urges supporters to embark on ''peaceful resistance''

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s 2018 presidential candidate Martin Fayulu on Saturday called on his supporters to embark on ‘‘peaceful resistance’‘ at a rally in Kinshasa.
Again, he reiterated his claim of winning the December 30 polls.
“I have no personal problems with Felix Tshisekedi. He’s my brother. So I have no problem with him. It is not so much him, it is those who appointed him, those who want to go against the will of the people. So what I’m saying is, first we need the truth about the ballot boxes”, Fayulu told the gathering of supporters.
Fayulu urged his supporters to embark on ‘‘peaceful resistance’‘.
“A peaceful resistance, without provoking anyone. The meaning of today’s meeting is to say that we are a united people. And we want national cohesion”. he added.
Martin Fayulu petitioned the country’s highest court over the December 30 polls, but the Constitutional court quashed his appeal by confirming Felix Tshisekedi as winner.
Under Congolese law, he no longer has legal recourse after the rejection of his appeal.
AFP
