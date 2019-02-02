C.A.R: AU, partners hope peace pact will end violence, insecurity

A warm hug by participants in the Central African Republic peace talks in Khartoum.

Perhaps a good note to end talks in the Sudanese capital on peace and reconciliation to end insecurity.

For the Central African Government, this agreement marks a new beginning for the country.

We have sealed a peace agreement between the government and the 14 armed groups that will allow our Central African sisters and brothers to hope to put this painful page behind them once and for all.

‘‘We are happy to have achieved this result, which we must welcome. For the rest, I guarantee our good faith in the implementation of what we have agreed by mutual agreement’‘, Minister in charge of Head of Government Delegation, Firmin Ngrebada remarked.

The same is true for the Central African rebel groups that have displaced Sudan.

“Everything is in the general interest of the Central African people, the Central African people first, neither the government nor the armed groups’‘, said Abakar Salone of the Patriotic Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic.

The African Union also believes that this deal will help end violence in this Central African nation.

Ismaël Chergui is the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security.

This is the seventh peace agreement signed without success. The peace talks which begun on January 24 was supported by Russia.