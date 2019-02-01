South Africa's public broadcaster scraps staff layoffs

South Africa
South Africa’s public broadcaster has scrapped a plan to lay off nearly 1,000 staff, and will find other ways to save money after the government said it was reducing financial support.
BREAKING : SABC calls off retrenchment plan #SABC #MediaShowAfrica pic.twitter.com/hWNataAq4t— Media Show (@MediaShowAfrica) January 31, 2019
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is among a number of heavily indebted state-owned firms that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to wean off state funding and make more transparent and accountable.
Last year, a parliamentary inquiry found widespread corruption and mismanagement at the SABC and recommended its board be dissolved.
SABC made a net loss of 622 million in 2017/18 and had said it was considering the layoffs to help reduce debts of around 700 million rand ($53 million).
In a statement on Thursday, it said it had “decided not to renew the notice to invoke section 189” of the Labour Relations Act, which mandates consultation with workers before large-scale job cuts.
On Wednesday, South Africa’s largest labour union announced a nationwide strike for Feb. 13 in protest against large-scale layoffs in the public and private sectors.
SABC halts retrenchment process https://t.co/uWYFE2LeOr pic.twitter.com/UwHb8NhjYv— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) January 31, 2019
JUST IN #Sabc has announced that it is officially no longer going ahead with retrenchments after meeting with labour unions this afternoon.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 31, 2019
REUTERS
