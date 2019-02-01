Nigeria: Buhari defends his first term in office in a rally

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari defended his first term in office at a political meeting in Kano, the largest commercial city in northern Nigeria, in front of tens of thousands of supporters.

Governor Issa Moussa of Zinder and Maradi State Governor, Zakiri Umar, both from the Republic of Niger, were in Kano State to rally support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

However, major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party has expressed dissatisfaction over the presence of two governors from the Republic of Niger at the presidential rally in Kano.

The PDP alleged that the development shows that the President and his party, the APC, are making plans to import voters from neighbouring countries for the February 16 Presidential election.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, called for the attention of the international community to the alleged plan by the ruling party.

Secondus noted that elections were internal affairs of Nigerians, and the two foreign governors have no justified reasons to welcome the President to his own country.

He noted that the presence of the two foreign governors had also vindicated the PDP’s claim that President Buhari and his party had been importing foreigners to attend the APC rallies.

President Buhari is running for a second term while his promises to restore security and boost the country’s economy are heavily criticised by his opponents.