MMA sanctions Conor and Khabib

Maria Sharapova’s ongoing right shoulder problems led her to pull out of the Saint Petersburg tournament.

The 31-year-old has been struggling back to elite fitness after a 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.

The five-time major winner beat Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-0, 6-4 in her debut in the tournament, but suffered with her shoulder injury afterwards.

The St. Petersburg Ladies’ Trophy is a tournament for professional female tennis players played on indoor hardcourts. The event is classified as a WTA Premier tournament and will run from 27 January 2019 – 04 February 2019.

A historic and unprecedented event in South African Rugby. This weekend the first ever #SuperHeroSunday double-header takes place on 3 February at Cape Town Stadium, featuring all four Vodacom Super Rugby franchise teams.

The most interesting part is that the players will be dressed as super heroes, a move to tackle cancer.

The Emirates Lions will be dressed in the familiar webbed suit of Spider-Man; the Cell C Sharks will adopt the Black Panther look; the DHL Stormers will be looking to hammer their opponents in the colours of Thor; and the Vodacom Bulls will shield all attacks thrown their way as Captain America.

For every tackle made by a South African player this Vodacom Super Rugby season, Vodacom and SuperSport will together donate R100 to CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation in support.

The aim is to raise R1 million throughout the season.

One of America’s greatest sports event the Super Bowl will be witnessed this weekend. American football fans have been trooping into Atlanta ahead of Sunday’s game that will peat New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams.

More than 1 million people are expected to visit Atlanta during the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been banned following the post match violence at the end of their fight in Las Vegas in October 2018.

The Irishman was handed a six-month suspension and fined $50,000, while his opponent Nurmagomedov was banned for nine months and fined $500,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Conor McGregor’s record of 27 fights no defeat was cancelled when the Russian submitting the Irish man in the last round of the fight.

“He bullied all his opponents in the past but on Oct 6 he got humbled and bullied. Justice was served and the bully got bullied. according to Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.