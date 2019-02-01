Welcome to Africanews

ICC orders release of ex-Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo

ICC orders release of ex-Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ivory Coast

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo is set to be released by the International Criminal Court, following an order by the ICC’s Appeal judges sitting on Friday, February 1.

In a unanimous decision by the five judges read by presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, Gbagbo and co-accused Charles Ble Goude are “to be released to a state willing to accept them on its territories.”

They were acquitted of war crimes charges in mid-January 2019 but remained in detention as a result of objections and an appeal raised by the prosecution team.

