ICC orders release of ex-Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo

Ivory Coast
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo is set to be released by the International Criminal Court, following an order by the ICC’s Appeal judges sitting on Friday, February 1.
In a unanimous decision by the five judges read by presiding judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, Gbagbo and co-accused Charles Ble Goude are “to be released to a state willing to accept them on its territories.”
They were acquitted of war crimes charges in mid-January 2019 but remained in detention as a result of objections and an appeal raised by the prosecution team.
Go to video
Central African Republic’s top soccer executive appears before ICC judges
Go to video
Felix Tshisekedi officially becomes president of DR Congo
11:26
Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal hailed [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Al-Shabaab hits Nairobi: 14 dead as Kenya secures attacked locations
Go to video
Ivory Coast: ICC clears Gbagbo of all war crimes charges, orders his release
08:44
ICC decides on Gbagbo's war crimes charges [The Morning Call]