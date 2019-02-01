Brexit: EU rejects may's plans to alter deal

European officials insist there is no room to rewrite the negotiated deal. So, what is next for Theresa May?

Meanwhile, is Venezuela the victim of a US conspiracy? The country’s chaotic political situation continues as the United States is being accused of attempting to stage a coup against president Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Also, Brazilian police have arrested five people, including three employees of the giant mining company Vale, as part of an investigation into a dam rupture that has claimed many lives.

