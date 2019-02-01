Bobi Wine confirms 'serious plans' to tackle Uganda prez at polls

Lawmaker and musician Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine has confirmed that he could likely challenge the sitting president when next presidential polls are held.

“We have many Ugandans registered as voters and overwhelming Museveni lokks like our only way out,” Bobi Wine who is on an international tour told the US-channel, CNN..

Asked if he saw himself challenging the long serving president, he responded: “Well, this story has come up so many times, and so many people have come up to me calling for me to stand.

“We have been discussing this with my team and I must say we (I and my team) are seriously considering challenging President Museveni in the next presidential elections.

The last presidential elections in the East African country was in 2016 with Museveni beating the main opposition leader Kizza Besigye. Museveni by virtue of his age would have been ineligible when polls are next held.

Parliament voted to lift the age-limit in a heated debate and chaotic vote that was stiffly opposed by the opposition.

Lawmakers in December 2017 extended the terms of office for the president and the parliament from five years to seven years. The extension will take effect with the ongoing tenures which started in 2016 and is expected to end in 2023 instead of 2021.

Another big change that was passed into law relative to the presidency was the restoration of two-term limit. It effectively means that Museveni can have two more shots at the presidency staring from the next elections in 2023.

Bobi Wine, whose red beret People Power movement gave the Ugandan government a hard time through 2018. The movement continued its march to what it said is “freedom” from the Yoweri Museveni-led government.

Before joining politics, Bobi Wine perhaps thought he could effect social change through his music. It had undoubtedly made him as many lovers as haters in the East African country.

When he entered politics and parliament for that matter, he got quick off the mark. He became one of the biggest opponents in the age-limit debate that threw parliament into chaos twice in 2017.

Eventually, however, the bill was passed into law and allows Museveni to extend his stay in office. Bobi Wine currently is the member of parliament representing Kyaddondo East constituency in Wakiso District, in Uganda’s Central Region.

But yet another government move to tax social media got Bobi Wine and others back on the streets. The July 2018 protests was labeled “National Peaceful Demonstration Against Mobile Money and Social Media Tax,” and was accompanied by the hashtag #ThisTaxMustGo.