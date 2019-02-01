76-year-old Egyptian swimming champion [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Age is nothing but a number. Egypt’s Nagwa Yousef Ghorab lives up to this statement. She is the celebrated 76-year-old swimming champion.
Age is nothing but a number. Egypt’s Nagwa Yousef Ghorab lives up to this statement. She is the celebrated 76-year-old swimming champion.
02:05
Durban-based female surfer making waves and dispelling biases
02:30
Shark spotting drones deployed along Australia's beaches
01:02
Briton Ben Hooper postpones expedition to swim from Senegal to Brazil
01:06
British man sets off on mission to swim from Senegal to Brazil
Go to video
Ridiculed Ethiopian swimmer sets sights on the World Swimming Championships
00:47
Ryan Lochte handed 10-month suspension by U.S Olympic Committee