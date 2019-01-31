Zimbabwe humanitarian crisis [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
There’s growing concern over Zimbabwe’s deteriorating humanitarian crisis. At least a dozen people have been killed and hundreds others arrested, following recent protests and a government crackdown on the protesters.
South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance Party announced on Monday, his party will formally approach the International Criminal Court as well as the UN Human Rights Council as part of its interventions to resolve the crisis.
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has also announced his MDC party was ready for dialogue with the ruling Zanu-PF party to end the country’s deteriorating economic, social and political situation.
