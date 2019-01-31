Kenya to lower age of imported used cars [Business Africa]

Kenya is moving towards a ban on the import of second-hand vehicles, a new law on the entry of older vehicles into the country is expected.

Currently, only cars manufactured in 2012 are allowed to cross national borders. The new law pending proposal could limit this entry to vehicles less than five years old.

We talk to Peter Munya, the Trade Cabinet Secretary of Kenya on this.

Senegal : debates on the expansion of multinationals

The debate on the expansion of large retail multinationals is still ongoing in Senegal, as Carrefour enters the market.

After Ivory Coast and Cameroon, the CFAO group has set out to conquer the Senegalese market with the opening of its very first Carrefour store in Senegal.