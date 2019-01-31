Israel: Ethiopians protest against violence

A few thousand Israeli demonstrators, many of Ethiopian descent, took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Wednesday to protest against “police brutality”, following the death of an Israeli-Ethiopian man.

24 year old Yehuda Biadga, was shot and killed by an Israeli policeman on January 18. Israeli media said the man was wielding a knife and was mentally ill.

Protesters blocked a highway and burned rubbish during the demonstration.

Today we are protesting against police brutality, we feel and we see it happening somehow, we don't know the reason. We call it racism. Our community is hurt.

Israeli police arrested 11 people over the protest and six police officers sustained minor injuries, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Israel is home to around 140,000 people with Ethiopian Heritage.

*Reuters*