Gabon cabinet reshuffle [The Morning Call]

A government reshuffle in Gabon is raising eyebrows over the country’s leadership. The country’s presidency announced the changes on Wednesday just two weeks after a government was sworn in.

It however says this is not a reshuffle describing the changes as a reorganisation of the government.

The main change is the replacement of Etienne Massard Kabinda Makaga as defence minister with the mayor of Libreville, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda.

It should be noted that the outgoing defence minister, who held the post since 2016, is a member of the Bongo family.