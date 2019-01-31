C.A.R: armed groups request amnesty to sign Khartoum peace pact

Peace talks on the situation in the Central African Republic could be concluded quickly, if the government agrees to drop charges against members of rebel groups.

Leaders of these armed organizations who have been in Khartoum for a week now are asking for a general amnesty with confidence that their request will be honored.

“What you can remember today was the debate on the question of the general amnesty we asked for and the question of the formation of a new government to end the crisis. But after the discussions we decided that a committee should be set up to discuss the amnesty issue, its formula and how to express it,’‘ said spokesman for the former anti-Balaka.

After the discussions we decided that a committee should be set up to discuss the amnesty issue, its formula and how to express it.

Abakar Saloum is President of the Patriotic Front for the Revival of the Central African Republic.

“What is certain is that we will come to a positive compromise, satisfactory to both sides because it is a very sensitive issue that we are dealing with in a very detailed way so that there will be no slips tomorrow. It is a commitment that we are seeking from both sides, whether it is the government, armed groups, international partners”, Saloum said.

Seeking justice is a challenge in the Central African Republic as the country struggles to recover from a civil war that began in 2013 after the fall of former President François Bozizé. The Khartoum talks are aimed at resolving the differences once and for all.

“We are eagerly await for the agreement. You see, for the past six years, people have not been able to live, people have not been able to go to their occupation or peaceful citizenship, all they are asking for is peace to go to their occupation. Because for the past six years, they have continued to suffer unacceptable violence from these armed groups”, said First Vice-President of the Central African Republic National Assembly, Jean Symphorien Mapenzi.

The Central African talks in Khartoum is being held with support from Russia. African Union representatives in the Sudanese capital are optimistic about the outcome of the talks.