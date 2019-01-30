Nairobi attack: Interpol assisting with probe [The Morning Call]

Investigations into the recent terrorist attack in Kenya at the 14 Riverside Drive complex is ongoing carried out by local security officials as well as international agencies like the FBI and Interpol.

The attack killed more than 20 people and left a trail of destruction. Detectives have been camping at the scene of the attack collecting and storing crucial data on the attack and attackers.

But as Kenyans are still recovering from the January 15 attack, an explosive device went off outside a popular cinema hall in the capital Nairobi leaving at least two people injured.