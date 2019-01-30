Ex-Ogaden rebels hail Ethiopia PM for peace in Somali region

The Ogaden National Liberation Front, ONLF, an ex-rebel group in Ethiopia’s Somali regional state, SRS, have hailed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his instrumentality in returning the once ill-governed state to peace.

ONLF in a statement on Tuesday called for support for the efforts being undertaken by the PM and federal government.

“ONLF recognises the real, credible and positive democratic change that is happening in Ethiopia. This change is attributed to the open minded PM of Ethiopia, Abiy,” one of their tweets read.

The group said SRS was currently the most peaceful area in the Horn of Africa region due to their determined efforts and that of the federal government in Addis Ababa.

The took a swipe at people they described as spoilers interested in derailing the peace and stability achieved in the past few months.

The Somali Regional state today is the most peaceful area in the Horn of Africa due to the determined efforts of #ONLF and H.E Abiy’ Government. Spoiler will not succeed in derailing the peace and stability achieved. #Ethiopia #Ogaden #Somali https://t.co/Am9ucfsGXc — ONLF (@ONLFofficial) January 29, 2019

The group, like other armed Ethiopian outfits, were until last year designated as terrorist organizations by Ethiopia and were mostly based in neighbouring Eritrea.

Following the peace deal reached between the two countries, all exiled rebel groups agreed to return to Ethiopia to pursue peaceful political struggle. ONLF were one such group that returned home.

A leadership crisis rocked the state last week leading to claims that a rift was developing between the new regional leader and leader of the party and current Ethiopian Finance Minister. The issue was resolved after the parties met with PM Abiy.