Davos 2019 has ended but inequality remains

In this week’s business episode Amelia Martha Nakitimbo underscores the need to continue the discussion triggered by the Oxfam report that the rich are growing richer and the poor are becoming poorer by the day beyond Davos until change is felt at the grassroots.

Also, Ethiopian journalist Getachew Yalew shares his thoughts on what it means to him that the next World Economic Forum will be hosted by his home country. He highlights the anticipated investments by Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Microsoft’s

