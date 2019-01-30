Camerronians react to opposition leader's arrest [The Morning Call]

The whereabouts of Cameroon’s opposition leader Maurice Kamto remain unknown. This follows his arrest on Monday night in Douala alongside several other members of his party, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

He was arrested at another politician’s home in the country’s economic capital Douala following weekend protests against President Paul Biya.

The opposition leader still claims to have won last October’s election, which saw 85-year-old Paul Biya secure a seventh consecutive term in office.

A press release from the party on Tuesday called on members and sympathisers to remain calm and attentive to instructions the party national directorate would give.