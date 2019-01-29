Somalia: car bomb explosion kills at least two

Somalia
At least two people were killed and five wounded on Tuesday in a suicide car bomb attack near the ministry of petroleum in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
A security official, Mohamed Abdullahi Tulah, said the car loaded with explosives was parked at a gas station near the Ministry.
Witnesses say one of the victims killed is a woman who sold tea near the site.
Rescue workers evacuated 3 other victims to hospital.
Though there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s attack, Al Shabaab Islamists, have a history of conducting such bombings in the Somali capital.
Chased out of Mogadishu in 2011, the Shebab then lost most of their strongholds.
They have been fighting to to topple the western backed government of Somalia for over a decade.
