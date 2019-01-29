Nigerian lawyers boycott courts over CJ's suspension [The Morning Call]

Nigeria is currently facing a constitutional crisis following the suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 25, 2019.

The decision came just three weeks to the February 16 elections in which he could play a key role in determining who becomes the next president should the outcome be challenged.

Lawyers in the country through their association, the Nigerian Bar Association have condemned Buhari’s decision describing it as unconstitutional and “an attempted coup against the judiciary”.