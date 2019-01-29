Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigerian lawyers boycott courts over CJ's suspension [The Morning Call]

Nigerian lawyers boycott courts over CJ's suspension [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Nigeria is currently facing a constitutional crisis following the suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 25, 2019.

The decision came just three weeks to the February 16 elections in which he could play a key role in determining who becomes the next president should the outcome be challenged.

Lawyers in the country through their association, the Nigerian Bar Association have condemned Buhari’s decision describing it as unconstitutional and “an attempted coup against the judiciary”.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..