Interview: '' A freedom that comes from within''

What is the essence of your being here? Can you possibly be limited by self-imposed prison through your own thoughts, how you deal with other people and challenges you face?

Ignatius Annor in this interview with African American author Professor Khalil Osiris delves into a deep conversation about his book titled ‘ A freedom that comes from within’.

The mission is intended to help you embark on a reflective journey for a better you and your place in this world.