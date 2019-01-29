Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Interview

interview

Interview: '' A freedom that comes from within''

Interview: '' A freedom that comes from within''
Ignatius Annor

Interview

What is the essence of your being here? Can you possibly be limited by self-imposed prison through your own thoughts, how you deal with other people and challenges you face?

Ignatius Annor in this interview with African American author Professor Khalil Osiris delves into a deep conversation about his book titled ‘ A freedom that comes from within’.

The mission is intended to help you embark on a reflective journey for a better you and your place in this world.

The key is to recognise that the more deeply we question, the more we recognise our potential for change.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..