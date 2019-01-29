Interview: '' A freedom that comes from within''

Interview
What is the essence of your being here? Can you possibly be limited by self-imposed prison through your own thoughts, how you deal with other people and challenges you face?
Ignatius Annor in this interview with African American author Professor Khalil Osiris delves into a deep conversation about his book titled ‘ A freedom that comes from within’.
The mission is intended to help you embark on a reflective journey for a better you and your place in this world.
The key is to recognise that the more deeply we question, the more we recognise our potential for change.
