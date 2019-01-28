Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Wild fire sweeps Cape Town's Lion's Head mountain

Wild fire sweeps Cape Town's Lion's Head mountain
Eric Oteng

South Africa

A wild fire swept across Cape Town’s famous Lion’s Head mountain on Sunday, prompting several people to evacuate their homes.

According to Western Cape local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan bad wind conditions complicated efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The City's fire and rescue service remained at the scene throughout the night mostly monitoring and dealing with hotspots that they could reach.

Videos uploaded on social media showed the fire blazing through the mountain, smoke clouds rising, and helicopters carrying water towards the site.

The fire was also close to the suburbs of Signal Hill and Seapoint.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Around 80 fire fighters with 20 fire fighting vehicles battled to contained the blaze overnight.

According to Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne, there was no damage to property nor injuries reported.

“The City’s fire and rescue service remained at the scene throughout the night mostly monitoring and dealing with hotspots that they could reach,” he said

Cape Town is experiencing one of the worst drought in the city’s history.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..