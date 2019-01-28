Congo: a Museum to promote local artists[This is Culture, TMC]

Some of the art works on exhibition are also available for sale. *

The exhibition at the Museum of the African Circle in Pointe-Noire,Congo,is targetered at young African artists.

According to a Ministry of Culture and Arts director,who doubles as curator of this Museum, Samuel Mabanza,the main goal is to promote local crafts and offer greater visibility for these art works.

If you live or pass by Pointe-Noire do not hesitate to stop there…

The building is magnificent and deserves to be visited; above all, it will be possible for you to meet the artists on site.

The Museum opens from Tuesday to Sunday at a rate of 500 fcfa.

Translated by Hawa Suleiman Issah