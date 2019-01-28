Algeria, France sign extradition agreement

Algeria and France on Sunday signed a new agreement for the extradition of criminals as part of a judicial and security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and her Algerian counterpart Tayeb Louh in the capital Algiers.

“It is by creating a common culture that we will be able to fight together more effectively against the criminal networks that attack us and who of course, do not respect borders. You can count on the unfailing support of France, and in particular of my Ministry, that we can work together, Nicole Bellouber said.

The extradition agreement covers the areas of mutual legal assistance, counter-terrorism and information exchange.

By this extradition convention, the two countries undertake to “surrender to each other persons prosecuted or convicted by their competent judicial authorities” for certain offences.

“The agreement we have just signed is the culmination of six years of negotiations. This duration is explained by the complexity and sensitivity of the issues addressed by this text, the French Justice minister Nicole Belloubet said.

The agreement, which must be ratified by the Parliaments of both countries before coming into force, also stipulates that both countries may refuse to extradite their own nationals.

