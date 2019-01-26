Nigeria's Victor Moses joins Turkish club Fenerbache on loan

Nigeria and Chelsea winger, Victor Moses has joined Turkish giants Fenerbache on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Delighted to have joined Fenerbahce ? A huge club with incredible fans and an amazing history ?? Can’t wait to get going! ??

I’d also like to thank everyone at ChelseaFC and I wish the team and the fans the very best for the future! — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) January 25, 2019

Moses, who joined the Blues from Wigan Athletic in 2012, was a key member of the Chelsea team which lifted the Premier League in 2017 and FA Cup in 2018, operating primarily as a right wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

This season, and a change of shape under Maurizio Sarri, has seen opportunities more limited for the former Nigeria international.

More ? https://t.co/wWxBPx2lPU pic.twitter.com/kBbEPJcCwM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 25, 2019

He made six appearances for the Blues in all competitions, but has not featured since late October 2018. In total, he has made 128 Chelsea appearances, scoring 18 goals.

Moses, who is 28, now heads to Turkey for the fourth loan spell of his Chelsea career, and will be hoping to boost 15th-placed Fenerbahce’s league position.

Having come through as a winger, he was utilised as an energetic, creative and committed wing-back under Antonio Conte, helping Chelsea to set records as they marched to the 2016/17 Premier League title.

The only blot on an otherwise fantastic season for Moses, the best of his career, was a red card against Arsenal in an FA Cup final loss which denied the London club the double.

He continued to feature regularly last season, playing 38 games in all competitions and scoring four times, including at Wembley in the Community Shield.

Although Chelsea did not reach the same levels as the campaign before and missed out on a Champions League spot, the season ended on a high as they lifted the FA Cup after victory over Manchester United.

Wishing you all the best in Turkey VictorMoses ?? Take care bro ?? #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve Fenerbahce — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 25, 2019

