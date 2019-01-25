Venezuela in crisis [International Edition]

Is Venezuela on the verge of a coup d’etat? The South American country has plunged further deep into political crisis amid a growing row over President Nicolas Maduro’s future as the country’s leader.

Meanwhile, the longest shutdown in US history continues into its second month as President Donald Trump vows not to deliver his annual State of the Union speech. What is the impact?

Also, amid uncertainty and stress, the UK, home to about 3.5 million EU nationals, has began EU citizen registration before its meant to leave the bloc in March this year.

Stay with us as these are some of the stories we have in store retracing the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.