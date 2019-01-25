Protests rock Sudanese cities, two more dead

Two people were killed on Thursday as Protests raged across other Sudanese cities in a widespread rally of anti-government unrest began in the country last month.

A 24-year-old man died from his wounds in Omdurman, a city across the Nile from the capital Khartoum, where crowds were railing against Sudan’s three -decade ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Sudanese police fired teargas on Thursday to break up a crowd of protestors marching to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

A government investigatory committee spokesman, Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, said the official death toll from unrest since December is now 29, while Rights groups put the total figure at more than 40.

The protests, triggered by the government’s decision to raise the price of bread in the midst of an economic downturn are now in their second month.

Bashir, who has so far remained defiant, traveled to Qatar this week to seek support. Meeting Bashir on Wednesday, the ruler of Qatar offered support for Sudan’s “unity and stability.”

Triggered by a worsening economic crisis, protesters want President Omar al Bashir, in power for nearly thirty years to step down.

Hundreds have been arrested, including journalists and activists since the protests began.