New dawn in DRC, Felix Tshisekedi is president [The Morning Call]

It is a new dawn, a new chapter in the political sphere of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Joseph Kabila era is gone and Felix Tshisekedi is now the president.

He says his priority is to build a “reconciled Congo“though questions remain about the disputed December 30 vote.

After governing the country for 18 years, will Joseph Kabila allow Tshisekedi to govern? And will Tshisekedi be able to institute real change in the country?