Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

New dawn in DRC, Felix Tshisekedi is president [The Morning Call]

New dawn in DRC, Felix Tshisekedi is president [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

It is a new dawn, a new chapter in the political sphere of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Joseph Kabila era is gone and Felix Tshisekedi is now the president.

He says his priority is to build a “reconciled Congo“though questions remain about the disputed December 30 vote.

After governing the country for 18 years, will Joseph Kabila allow Tshisekedi to govern? And will Tshisekedi be able to institute real change in the country?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..