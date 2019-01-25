How true are allegations of France impoverishing Africa? [The Morning Call]

In the run-up to European Parliament elections is a diplomatic spat between Italy and France over migration to Europe; and Africa is at the heart of it.

Paris this week summoned the Italian ambassador after Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio accused France of “impoverishing African countries.”

Di Maio had alleged France was manipulating the economies of 14 African countries that use the CFA franc. The CFA franc is a currency underwritten by the French Treasury.

With the damning allegations against France, some of which many in Africa have often touted and indeed are now being talked about by a European foreign minister, we asked Senegalese economist El Hadji Alioune Diouf what he makes of the allegations.